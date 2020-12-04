Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.07.

LUN opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 50.10. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$10.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

