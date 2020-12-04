MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.