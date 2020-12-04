Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

In other Manning & Napier news, Director Ebrahim Busheri acquired 16,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,630.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $172,851. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MN. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

