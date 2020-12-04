MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $555.63 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.66 and its 200-day moving average is $507.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.30.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.