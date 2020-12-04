MarketPeak (PEAK) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003131 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00156358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00326444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00956890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00463734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00159789 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

