Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.93

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.93 and last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 135876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.06.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

