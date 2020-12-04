Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 14th

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.
Marvell Technology Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $47.21.
Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.04.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
