Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 14th

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Marvell Technology Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.04.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.