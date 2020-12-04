Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded to Hold at Summit Insights

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.35.

MRVL opened at $45.52 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,638. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

