Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded to Hold at Summit Insights

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.35.
MRVL opened at $45.52 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,638. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
