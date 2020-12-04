Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.35.
Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.