Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.35.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

