Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 252 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

