Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 126.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

