Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PVH were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $5,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

NYSE PVH opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.