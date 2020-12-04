Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.