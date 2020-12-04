Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $143.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,919 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

