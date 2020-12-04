Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.95.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,308.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,289.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,188.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

