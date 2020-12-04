Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

