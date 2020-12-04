Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Cap Achieves $180,984.72

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $180,984.72 and approximately $1,858.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003131 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00027243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00156358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00326444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00956890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00463734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00159789 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

