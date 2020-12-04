Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

WISA stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

