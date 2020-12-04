Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $97,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,447,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,755. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

