Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $233.29 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

