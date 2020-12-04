MediaAlpha, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on December 7th (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha’s (NYSE:MAX) quiet period will end on Monday, December 7th. MediaAlpha had issued 9,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

