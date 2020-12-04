MetLife (NYSE:MET) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

MetLife stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. MetLife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

