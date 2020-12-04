MetLife (NYSE:MET) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.
MetLife stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. MetLife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
