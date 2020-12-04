Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.98. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $68,170.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $228,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $158,570 over the last ninety days.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

