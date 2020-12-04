Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.39.

Shares of MU stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

