Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.69-0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.39.

MU stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

