MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,491 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.