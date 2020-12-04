MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $193.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $206.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

