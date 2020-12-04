MML Investors Services LLC Buys 197 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $234.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

