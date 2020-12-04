MML Investors Services LLC Buys 742 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,382 shares of company stock valued at $22,320,770. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.72.

NYSE DE opened at $252.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.37. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

