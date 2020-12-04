MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 71,785 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

