MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $827,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $337.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

