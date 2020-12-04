MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $460.07 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

