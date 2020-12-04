MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Splunk by 329.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 314,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after acquiring an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,720,433.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,473,446.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,879 shares of company stock worth $15,639,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.74. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

