MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 76,661 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 265,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE HDB opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

