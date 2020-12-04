MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,328.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 472,985 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,210,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,653,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.