MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $239,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.63.

NYSE:FIS opened at $147.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of -818.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.