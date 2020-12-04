MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WST opened at $272.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

