MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,389,426 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

