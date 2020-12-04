MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,028 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after acquiring an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,278 shares of company stock worth $8,277,897 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $139.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

