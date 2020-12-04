MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,571 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 214.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,472 shares of company stock worth $9,435,507. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

