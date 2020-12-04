MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 396 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,923,000 after buying an additional 130,012 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in S&P Global by 61.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 31.8% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after buying an additional 216,061 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $326.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.49. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

