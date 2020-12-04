Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 279,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.