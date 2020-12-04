MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.20 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

