MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after buying an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.