MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.79 ($191.51).

ETR:MTX opened at €211.60 ($248.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of €176.37 and a 200-day moving average of €157.55. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

