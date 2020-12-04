My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “My Size, Inc. is involved in the development of applications for apparel businesses. It offers MySize ID, an application which enables consumers to create a secure, online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit. My Size, Inc. is based in Airport City, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of My Size in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

MYSZ opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. My Size has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

