NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.77. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 3,818,255 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.38.

About NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

