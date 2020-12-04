National Bank Financial Boosts Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$7.00

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.63.

EXE stock opened at C$6.87 on Tuesday. Extendicare Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

