Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.72 and a beta of 2.45. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

