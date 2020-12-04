Neenah (NYSE:NP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Neenah stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $854.05 million, a P/E ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. Neenah has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $74.16.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neenah will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after acquiring an additional 115,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,937 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,432,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

